Often the cricket boffins have had heated arguments regarding ‘Mankading’. Some believe that it is against the spirit of the game whereas some feel that a bowler have every right to dismiss the non-striker, who is backing too far ahead and thus it is not against the spirit of the game. Interestingly, Mankading is within the rules of the game and if something is within the rules of the game, how it can be against the spirit of the game? Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Today, Today's Match Updates: Toss at 7 PM IST - Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians Look to Outsmart Each Other

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad minced no words regarding the controversial run-out and stated that calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke. Prasad tweeted a photo in which Mustafizur Rahman overstepped and Dwayne Bravo was backing too far ahead went viral on social media during the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. It was called a no-ball and Rahman was penalised one-run for overstepping.

Prasad feels the bowler has every right to run out the batsman, who is backing too far ahead.

“The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke,” Venkatesh Prasad said in a tweet while tagging the ICC.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin had mankaded Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 but the off-spinner was criticised, which was a tad unfair.

It is well known that cricket is a game of inches and the bowler has every right to run out the non-striker, who is trying to steal those extra yards by backing too far before the bowler has even bowled. The non-striker, who is backing too far, is gaining an advantage, which helps him in completing a quick single or coming back for two.