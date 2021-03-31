Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to make his return to the Indian Premier League after a gap of almost seven years. Pujara, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 Auction, last played in IPL during 2014 season for Kings XI Punjab. As soon as Pujara was brought by CSK there was a round of applause for him. Pujara has played 30 games in the IPL and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions. Also Read - Youngsters Preferring IPL Over England Cricket Can Say Goodbye: Michael Vaughan

Chennai Super Kings bought Pujara for his base price of INR 50 Lakh however, there is still a lot of uncertainty about his place in the playing XI.

In the latest video shared by a CSK fan, Pujara is seen hitting sixes on his will. Be it experienced IPL campaigners like Karn Sharma and Deepak Chahar or the net bowlers, Pujara is seen slamming them all over the park. The 33-year-old looked aggressive with his approach as he danced down the ground on the spinners during the training sessions.



Pujara will play alongside India T20 stalwarts like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Test specialists said the making a comeback in the cash-rich league means a lot to him and thanked owner N Srinivasan and captain MS Dhoni for showing faith in him.

“To make a comeback to the IPL means a lot to me. It is the best league in the world and I have missed out on being part of it for quite some time,” Pujara told Cricbuzz.

“I could not have been more pleased. I am really proud and happy about that gesture by the franchises. It is the respect one gets for representing the country. I thank the franchise, Mr Srinivasan and Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai for showing faith in me,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSK also bought English all-rounder Moeen Ali for a whopping Rs 7 crore. They also bought Krishnappa Gowtham for a whopping Rs 9.25 Crore as he becomes the most expensive uncapped player in IPL Auction history.

The CSK players are currently in Mumbai for their training session as they will lock horns against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in their opening match.