Dubai: Punjab Kings batsman Mayank Agarwal has said that it was important for the openers to have good coordination among themselves, whereas one could take calculated risks, while the other could play with caution in order to guide the team to a competitive total.Also Read - IPL 2021: Impressed With The Way Bravo Has Responded To Challenge, Says CSK's Stephen Fleming

On Friday, Mayank scored a 27-ball 40 and skipper KL Rahul slammed a 55-ball 67 in a difficult run-chase as Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match with three balls remaining. Also Read - IPL 2021: Injury to Andre Russell Has Upset The Balance of Team, Concedes KKR's Brendon McCullum

“As an opening batsman I am looking to put the pressure on the opposition. How to play the first six overs with calculated risk is the most important thing on the mind,” said Mayank, who has so far scored 372 runs in 10 games this season, with his highest being an unbeaten 99. With a batting average upwards of 41, he is enjoying his most productive IPL season so far. Also Read - Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh Are The Real Heroes of The Win vs KKR: PBKS Coach Damien Wright

“If we can get off to a good start with a good score in the first six overs, say 50-55 runs in the powerplays, then chasing 165-170 becomes easy,” averred Mayank, who slammed three huge sixes and an equal number of boundaries to give his side a rollicking start in the run-chase.

On his opening partnership with KL Rahul, Mayank said, “We have a great understanding among ourselvesï¿½ we plan that if today I am timing the ball well then I’ll take my chances. So, today was the day I took my chances. So that (understanding with the partner) is very important.”

Mohammed Shami who took a wicket against KKR, but, more importantly, gave away only 23 runs in his quota of overs said that, his mantra for success is to “keep things simple”.

“I try to keep my plans simple, whether I am playing here, or in any other ground. As a senior bowler, I always have this in mind to guide the juniors. I keep telling them not to bowl half-volleys as the chance of batsmen hitting sixes goes up when you do that. I even keep telling Arshdeep (3/32) that whatever plan you have in mind for the match, you should have the same clarity as you had at the nets. You have to go a long way and the less cluttered the mind is, the better.”