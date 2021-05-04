IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates

Following the two Chennai Super Kings members contracting the novel virus, there is massive speculation that the scheduled Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad game which is supposed to take place in Delhi may be reschedulked. There is nothing official on it, but Chennai has shown their reluctance in playing their upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

Amid all this, reports suggest that BCCI is planning to shift the entire IPL caravan to Mumbai. The move is likely is to take place over the weekend. There is no official word on this as of now.

On Monday, two KKR players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive and were isolated. KKR were supposed to play RCB on Monday, but following this development, the Bangalore camp expressed their reluctance in playing against Kolkata, and hence the game was postponed.

