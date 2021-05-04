IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates

Following the two Chennai Super Kings members contracting the novel virus, there is massive speculation that the scheduled Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad game which is supposed to take place in Delhi may be rescheduled. There is nothing official on it, but Chennai has shown their reluctance in playing their upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - Covid-19 Hits IPL: Australian Cricketers Still Want to Fulfil Their IPL Commitments, Says Players' Union Chief

Amid all this, reports suggest that BCCI is planning to shift the entire IPL caravan to Mumbai. The move is likely is to take place over the weekend. There is no official word on this as of now. Also Read - SRH vs MI IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head

On Monday, two KKR players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive and were isolated. KKR  were supposed to play RCB on Monday, but following this development, the Bangalore camp expressed their reluctance in playing against Kolkata, and hence the game was postponed. Also Read - ‘Better To Be A Chota Rajan’: Irrfan’s Wife Sutapa on Losing Relative Due to COVID-19

Live Updates

  • 12:09 PM IST

  • 12:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates – It has been now confirmed by ESPN Cricinfo that today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will go on as scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates – “Tomorrow’s match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested every day,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates – As per the latest reports, Wednesday’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, which was set to be played in Delhi, has been rescheduled. CSK players have been put in hard quarantine after their bowling coach Laxmipathi Balaji and a bus cleaner were tested positive for Covid-19.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates – CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has confirmed that the team’s players have entered a quarantine of six days.


    “As per the rules, if there is a positive case in the team, the players have to quarantine for six days. So we have gone into isolation. We’re waiting for the BCCI advisory,” team CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.
  • 11:34 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates – “In the event of any other positive cases, there could be a rethink, at this stage the game is on,” sources said, something the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) administrative manager Neeraj Sharma confirmed. as per Cricbuzz. “Why should there be any doubt? We have had no information to the contrary,” the DDCA official said.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates – As per the latest reports in Cricbuzz, BCCI has confirmed that today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will go on as scheduled. But there are dark clouds hanging over tomorrow’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. CSK’s bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner were tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. CSK has told the organisers that their players have gone into a week-long quarantine from Monday.