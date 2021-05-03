IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates

After the KKR versus RCB match got postponed after two players tested positive and to add to that three members from the CSK contingent also contracted the virus, it is going to be intriguing to see BCCI’s position on this. Also Read - Lockdown Not an Answer, Ban Gatherings of Over 10 People to Curb COVID-19: Lancet India Task Force

As per InsideSport, 5 DDCA ground staffs on duty during RR v SRH have also tested Covid -19 positive Also Read - Good Samaritan: Mumbai Man Arranges Food For 200 Home Isolated COVID Patients

It is going to be interesting to see BCCI’s reaction to the developments. All along they have said the tournament will go ahead as per schedule, despite the spike in cases in India and players pulling out midway through the lucrative tournament. Also Read - New COVID-19 Variant Has Airborne Transmission, Social Distancing Not Enough To Cut The Risk Indoors

Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

  • 4:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: Players are safe. https://twitter.com/GSV1980/status/1389163312714108929?s=20

  • 4:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: It is now reported that Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan have been tested positive. Moreover, a bus cleaner has been tested positive for Covid-19. Because of these three cases, CSK has cancelled their practice session on Monday.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: CSK has canceled their practice session following the three members contracting the virus. CSK are well-placed in the tournament and look good to make the playoffs, this would come as a massive setback for them.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: “Situation is getting very tricky now. We are completely shocked by Covid-19 positive cases in the KKR camp. How and when that happened is yet to be ascertained. These KKR players must have met others and so is CSK support staff members. Though nothing is discussed officially as yet, but like this we have to postponed IPL 2021 as this menace has gripped the entire nation”, said a BCCI official on anonymity to InsideSport.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: It could be a massive setback in terms of revenue if IPL gets postponed or canceled. Given the current situation, it would be extremely difficult for the organisers to go ahead with the tournament.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live: Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said that there are no immediate plans for arranging charter flights to bring back Australian players once the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes on May 30.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live: Things are going from bad to worse. As per InsideSport, 5 DDCA ground staffs on duty during RR v SRH have also tested Covid -19 positive. The groundsmen have been isolated rightaway.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live: With more and more cases coming out of the IPL, it is going to be a herculean task for the BCCI to pull this off. Follow all the live updates as Covid19 scares IPL.