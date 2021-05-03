IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Highlights

After the KKR versus RCB match got postponed after two players tested positive and to add to that three members from the CSK contingent also contracted the virus, it is going to be intriguing to see BCCI's position on this.

As per InsideSport, 5 DDCA ground staffs on duty during RR v SRH have also tested Covid -19 positive

It is going to be interesting to see BCCI's reaction to the developments. All along they have said the tournament will go ahead as per schedule, despite the spike in cases in India and players pulling out midway through the lucrative tournament.

Live Updates

  • 7:06 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: Latest reports from CSK camp, their CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has tested negative but their bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a service staff member (bus cleaner) have decided positive for Covid-19.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: There is no going back now with half of the tournament done. The news (positive cases in KKR) makes the BCCI’s job more challenging,” a franchise official told PTI. “We have been hearing that a player got infected because he was taken outside the bubble for scans. So, it could have happened outside the bubble. As far as I know, everyone is strictly following the protocols laid out by the BCCI and there was no breach there.”

  • 6:52 PM IST

  • 6:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: Harbhajan Singh has given his gratitude to KKR’s owner Shah Rukh Khan and the team’s CEO, Venky Mysore for their support. There is tension in the KKR camp after Varun Chakravarty and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive for Covid-19.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: According to Boria Majumdar, there was no breach of bio bubble from either Varun Chakravarthy or Sandeep Warrier. Varun complained of abdominal pain and thus went to the hospital for a scan and he was accompanied to the hospital by the KKR team’s doctor, Srikkanth.

  • 5:50 PM IST

  • 5:05 PM IST

  • 5:03 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: Australian commentator Michael Slater has also reportedly flown to the Maldives, according to cricket.com.au. Slater took to his Twitter account to slam the Australian government and PM Scott Morrison to neglect Australian players stuck in India.

  • 4:51 PM IST

  • 4:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Hit by Covid-19 Live Updates: It is now reported that Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan have been tested positive. Moreover, a bus cleaner has been tested positive for Covid-19. Because of these three cases, CSK has cancelled their practice session on Monday.