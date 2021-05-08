In what would come as positive news, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has tested negative for Covid-19. The former Australian left-hander was tested positive on Tuesday but he has recovered well from coronavirus. Along with Hussey, CSK’s bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner of the franchise were also tested positive. Also Read - Entire Delhi Can Be Vaccinated In 3 Months If...: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The IPL 2021 was deferred indefinitely after Covid-19 hit teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy were the first two players to contract the virus and then Delhi Capitals’ spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive on Tuesday. Thus, the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely. Also Read - FACT Check: Are People Dying Due To 5G Spectrum Trials in India? Check Truth Behind Viral Audio Message

Meanwhile, Michael Hussey was airlifted from Delhi to Chennai and he stayed in isolation. The 45-year provided an update on his medical health to Courier-Mail. Also Read - Complete Lockdown Imposed In Tamil Nadu For 2 Weeks From May 10

“I am extremely conscious of what is going on in India and feel very fortunate to be so well looked after by the franchise, I am resting in isolation at the moment and will hopefully get another negative test.”

Hussey added that he may have contracted the virus by sitting next to bowling Laxmipathy Balaji, who was tested positive.

Hussey has left stuck in India after around 40 Australians flew to the Maldives earlier this week. Mr Cricket, as he is famously known, will need to return one more negative test before he can join his Australian countrymen in the Maldives. Australia has imposed a ban on Indian flights till May 15 and the Australian players, commentators and umpires will stay in the Maldives till the ban is lifted.

Meanwhile, CSK had got off to a good start in IPL 2021 as they won five out of their seven matches and were at the second spot in the points table before the tournament was postponed.