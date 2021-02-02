Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is on the verge of ticking another milestone when he leads his troops in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He will become the first player – India or overseas – to earn Rs 150 crores in IPL. Also Read - Mumbai Indians Shortlist 16-Year-Old Nagaland Spinner Khrievitso Kense For Trials Ahead of IPL 2021

With the former India skipper set to lead CSK again, he will get another Rs 15 crore as salary. With that amount added to his total IPL earnings, he would now become the first players to breach Rs 150 crore salary mark, according to Insidesport Moneyball.

To date, the two-time World Cup-winner has earned Rs 137.8 crore with CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants. With Rs 15 crores being added to his total IPL earnings, his earnings would be around Rs 152,84,00,000.

In this race, Dhoni is ahead of two other Indian stars – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians skipper is second in the list of all-time highest IPL earnings. has earned a total of Rs. 146.6 crores as IPL salary. The current MI skipper started his IPL career with Deccan Chargers. In 2020, MI retained Rohit for Rs 15 cr, which was five times what he was getting at the Chargers at the start of the lucrative league.

The regular India skipper Virat Kohli is behind Rohit in the third-spot in the list of all-time highest-earning IPL players. Kohli would be earning Rs 143.2 crore with Rs 17 crores added to his name. In the inaugural season of the IPL, Kohli was fetching Rs 12 lakh, which means he has enjoyed a 14,000 per cent jump – which is staggering!

Kohli would soon be leading India against England. He would be making a come back to the side from paternity leave. Rohit Sharma would be a part of the side and would be expected to play a huge role.