Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Chennai Super Kings should look to build their team around their talisman all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Vaughan believes Jadeja will be the right successor for MS Dhoni, once the CSK skipper decides to call it a day from the IPL. Jadeja has been a consistent performer for CSK over the years and has done a fine job.

The all-rounder has played at the top of his game in all three formats in the last couple of years. Jadeja has scored 2193 runs in 187 IPL matches at an average of 25.5 whereas he has scalped 116 wickets. Jadeja is a gun fielder and he took four catches against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

Jadeja adds a lot of value to CSK and he has consistently delivered for the franchise. The left-hander had an impressive run in the previous season for CSK as he had scored 232 runs in 11 innings at an average of 46.40 and a whirlwind strike rate of 171.85. Furthermore, he had scalped six wickets in the season and he was one of the few performers for the team.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is already 39 and a lot of cricket boffins believes that the CSK skipper will only play for the next couple of season. Thus, Vaughan wants Jadeja to take over the captaincy baton of the team.

“You may say that Dhoni will play for 2-3 more years but let’s be honest, he’s not gonna play a great deal after that. So you’ve got to start looking at who you can build a team around and to me, Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I would build my team around. I just think he’s that good with the ball, in the field, with the bat in hand, his mindset, his mentality is very good,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

CSK have got off to a good start as they have won two matches out of the three they have played. The MS Dhoni-led team will next face KKR at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on 21st April.