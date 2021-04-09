CSK vs DC VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Playing 11

In another high-voltage encounter of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in match no. 2. Saturday night will see a clash between the master and the apprentice. MS Dhoni, who is on the last bend of his career and has been turning up only for Chennai Super Kings since his retirement from international cricket last year, will lead the three-time champions against Delhi Capitals, who will be captained by Rishabh Pant, his long-term successor as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper. Pant has said in the past that he wants to emulate Dhoni but seems to be carving his own niche. While his power-hitting has already been well-known, his batting went a notch higher since the last Indian Premier League as he helped India win the Test series in Australia and against England at home. Also Read - Virat Kohli Celebrating With AB de Villiers After RCB Beat MI in IPL 2021 Season Opener in Chennai is Priceless | WATCH VIDEO

The last year’s runners-up have also added Steve Smith to their squad. Their pace bowling attack, comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma along with all-rounders Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and Marcus Stoinis, is among the best in the league. Experienced and acclaimed spinners like off-spinner R Ashwin and leg-spinner Amit Mishra make up a very strong bowling line-up that will test the CSK batting line-up that performed very poorly in the last edition. Also Read - Highlights IPL 2021, MI vs RCB AS IT HAPPENED Match 1, Chennai: Harshal, ABD Star as Bangalore Beat Mumbai by Two Wickets

CSK vs DC Pitch Report

At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the pitch is always batting friendly, the batters get help from the surface and it provides very less assistance to the bowlers. The pitch is made of red clay which makes the surface very tough and the bowlers get extra bounce. Due to fair bounce and true nature – a big total is expected here when Chennai and Delhi take on each other.

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head

Played- 23 | Chennai Super Kings won- 15 | Delhi Capitals won- 8 | NR- 0

CSK vs DC Fantasy Tips

Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis (C), Marcus Stoinis (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur.

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

CSK vs DC SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.