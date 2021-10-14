CSK vs KKR FINAL, IPL 2021 Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Dubai: MS Dhoni’s astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings’ biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday. If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on ‘Dussera’ day but in terms of trophies, there isn’t much of a difference.Also Read - Ben Stokes Resumes Training First Time Since Mental Health Break, England All-Rounder Shares Video on Instagram

CSK have three titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals under the mercurial Gautam Gambhir. No team has mastered the art of reaching finals like Dhoni’s CSK. But KKR will definitely be in the hunt since they won one of the most exciting high-scoring summit clash back in 2012 where they chased a target of 190 with two balls to spare. Also Read - Kane Williamson Provides Update on Hamstring Injury, Promises to be Ready For T20 World Cup 2021 Opener vs Pakistan

CSK vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket, Dubai Weather Forecast- CSK vs KKR IPL Final Today Match_Screenshot

IPL Live Match Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2021: Shane Watson Explains Why Josh Hazlewood is 'Very Hard' to Play in UAE Conditions

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

CSK vs KKR Pitch Report

Unlike the Sharjah strip, the Dubai pitch will be an excellent wicket to bat on. Throughout the IPL 2021’s 2nd leg in UAE, the nature of Dubai strip remained a sporting one and it also offers genuine bounce. The par score on this surface will be anything above 170. The seamers will get some purchase from the wicket and it will also assist the slower bowlers. Winning the toss and bowling first remains a good option.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 25 | Chennai won- 16 | Kolkata won- 8 | No Result- 1

CSK vs KKR Fantasy Team

MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK vs KKR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain/wk), Narayan Jagadeeshan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.