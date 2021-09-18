IPL 2021 CSK vs MI Match 30 in Dubai Weather Forecast

The IPL 2021 Match 30 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will go underway on September 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The cash-rich league is set to resume with the two biggest heavyweights colliding against each other. Both Mumbai and Chennai enjoyed great success during the first leg of IPL 2021 in India and now they will look to replicate in the UAE too. Mumbai will have a psychological edge over Chennai as they won the last season here in the UAE while MS Dhoni's men endured a tough time in IPL 2020.

The weather at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. Chennai Super Kings will have an edge over Mumbai when it comes to the spin department with players like Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir in their line-up while Mumbai have Rahul Chahar.

IPL 2021 CSK vs MI Match 30 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar

IPL 2021 CSK vs MI Match 30 Pitch Report

The pitch for CSK vs MI is expected to help the spinners in the second half due to its slow nature. The good score on the pitch will be around 170 as it will get slow in the second innings. The team management needs to make a plan for the batters to tackle the spinners in the second half.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, J Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar