CSK vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 20 Wankhede Stadium

It is going to be MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in the 20th match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a dream start to their IPL campaign as they have won all their four matches. RCB have ticked the boxes and they have come up with collective efforts in this season. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been superb for RCB whereas Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli had also got amongst the runs in the previous game. RCB has also impressed with the ball as Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj have delivered the goods. Also Read - CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 19 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 25 Sunday

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have done a fine job after losing their opening match. CSK have won their last three matches and they have come up with impressive bowling performances. Deepak Chahar has wreaked havoc in the powerplay overs as he has got the ball to swing both ways. Chahar has hit the accurate line and length and thus he has reaped the fruits. Furthermore, Moeen Ali has impressed with both bat as well as the ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis getting runs in the previous match was also a positive for CSK. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 24 Saturday

CSK vs RCB Weather Forecast IPL 2021

CSK vs RCB IPL2021 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2021: Skill-Wise, Mohammed Siraj is Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah - Ashish Nehra

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report

Wankhede pitch has been full of runs in the ongoing season. In fact, both of these teams posted massive opening partnership in their respective previous matches on the same ground. As it will be a day-match, dew won’t come into play and batting first won’t be a bad idea.

CSK vs RCB Head to Head:

Overall Matches – 27, Won by CSK – 17, Won by RCB – 9, NR – 1.

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.

RCB – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams/Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CSK vs RCB SQUADS:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams