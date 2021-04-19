CSK vs RR VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Weather Forecast, Playing 11

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League match no. 12 on Monday. The two sides bounced back after losing their opening fixtures with wins, albeit in contrasting styles. While the MS Dhoni-led CSK had it easy against Punjab Kings, the Royals scraped through against Delhi Capitals in the final over. Both teams would be eyeing a second win to give their campaign a boost. CSK hit back superbly after a chastening defeat to Capitals with Deepak Chahar putting his hand up with a four-wicket haul to break the back of the Punjab batting line-up, setting up a six-wicket victory. Skipper Dhoni would have been happy with the bowlers' performance after they had been taken to the cleaners by Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in the opener. Chahar, in particular, came up with a fine spell, which helped CSK restrict its opponent to a below par 106 which the batsmen chased down without much trouble.

Meanwhile, the Royals will be keen to build on the win over the Capitals after a dramatic four-run loss to Punjab. Skipper Sanju Samson hit a magnificent ton which almost single-handedly won the opener for them and his form along with that of Jos Buttler and David Miller will be crucial to their chances in the tournament. Royals would like to see their batsmen fire in unison as the top-order collapsed against Delhi before Miller and Chris Morris pulled them past the line. The experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat underscored his value with a superb spell against Delhi while the young Chetan Sakariya has shown promise. The experience of Morris and Mustafizur Rahman could be crucial in tight situations.

CSK vs RR WEATHER FORECAST

CSK vs RR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Pitch Report

The strip at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is always known to be a batsmen’s paradise and if we go by the results of Sunday’s second match. The Wankhede pitch offered plenty of assistance to the batters. The pitch is made of red clay which makes the surface very tough and the bowlers get extra bounce. Due to fair bounce and true nature – a big total is expected here when Rajasthan and Chennai take on each other. Anything under 180 runs will make it easy for the chasing team to grab those important two points.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head

Played- 23 | Rajasthan Royals won- 9 | Chennai Super Kings won– 14 | NR- 0

CSK vs RR Fantasy Tips

Sanju Samson (vc), Faf du Plessis (C), Jos Buttler, David Miller, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya.

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

CSK vs RR SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (wk/C), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.