Chennai Super Kings will face depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League. CSK have thus far won four out of their five matches and have won all their matches on the bounce. Chennai openers – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad – have provided good starts in the last couple of matches and they will look to continue their good form. However, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu haven't delivered on a consistent basis for CSK. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was at his absolute best in the previous match against RCB as he delivered with both bat as well as the ball. Deepak Chahar's form is also another positive for CSK as he has done a terrific job in the powerplay overs.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's brittle middle-order has led to their downfall. The team is heavily dependent on the shoulders of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Kane Williamson as Indian players like Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma have failed to grab their chances. SRH would be disappointed as they lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over clash. Kane Williamson has definitely added solidarity to the team's middle-order but the other batters will need to contribute. SRH will need to turn the tables before it gets too late for them in the tournament as they have won a solitary match out of the five they have played.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

The Delhi pitch is expected to be on the slow side and the spinners will come into action. However, the ground has smaller boundaries and thus a lot of fireworks with the bat are expected. The dew will also play a major role and the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Played – 15, Chennai won – 11 | Hyderabad won – 4 | No result – 0.

Jonny Bairstow (VC), David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Imran Tahir.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings- Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.