Dubai: Who will win IPL 2021? After weeks of enthralling action, the two teams that have made it to the summit clash are Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. While fans have already started picking their choice of winners, ex-South African speedster reckons MS Dhoni-led Chennai would emerge on top on Friday in Dubai.

Steyn believes at some point it is going to hit red and KKR's luck is going to catch up with them. He said Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik's form have been concerning.

"I kind of have always played numbers. It's like going to a casino. If it lands on black 10 times in a row then at some point red's going to hit. I just feel that at some point KKR's luck is going to catch up to them. Bad decisions and lack of form of Morgan and DK that kind of stuff is going to catch up to them. It almost did tonight and it might happen at the worst time and that's the final," he said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

He added that Dhoni and Co has looked the calmer side this season and are likely to be a bit too good for KKR in the final. “CSK look good, really calm. They look like they kind of have got going up in the right direction at the right time. Dhoni looked good the other night, he’s captained his team well. Their batters are looking good… I just think that KKR might come against a better team in the final,” Steyn added.

Whatever the result, both teams are deserving finalists.