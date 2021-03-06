Amid massive speculation, it seems the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is set to start from April 9 and the final would be played on May 30. A report on India Today claims that the lucrative T20 tournament would be played in India across six cities. The six cities are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Initially, the maximum city was not shortlisted – but the report claims that Mumbai – who were not shortlisted because of the sudden spike in COVI-19 cases – would also be hosting IPL matches this year. Also Read - IPL 2021 in Mumbai? BCCI to Get Full Support From Government to Host T20 Tournament at Venue

60 matches would be played over a duration of 52 days and players would be following a strict bio-security cover in the pandemic times. Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Reaction After Joining Adam Gilchrist in Elite Club is Priceless

(More to follow) Also Read - Rishabh Pant Plays Audacious Reverse-Sweep Successfully Against James Anderson During 4th Test at Motera | WATCH VIDEO