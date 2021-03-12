Days ahead of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner expressed his delight that the lucrative tournament would return to India – its home and also revealed his wish. The Australian top-order batsman hopes that SRH would make the finals again. He shared a nostalgic video that shows SRH’s victorious run in IPL 2016 where they eventually beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets. Also Read - IPL Has Been Extremely Beneficial For England Team in White-Ball formats: ECB Managing Director

Sharing a video made by a cricket fan, the Australian cricketer wrote, "Thanks for these highlights @ha_ve_faith_inme . It would be great to be able to make the finals again, but there is a lot of hard work beforehand to get there. I can't wait to get back to India for the @iplt20 @sunrisershyd #cricket #india".

The franchise made the finals in 2018 as well where they emerged second-best as they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Last year, SRH was dealing with injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh – who missed a major part of the season, but Warner’s inspired leadership helped the side reach the playoffs.

They finished third in UAE last year. SRH was knocked out by Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier. Warner amassed 538 runs in 14 matches in 2020 and was third on the Orange Cap list for most runs.

SRH would play their tournament opener against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai.

Warner is a key member of the SRH squad and has been one of the best batsmen for the franchise for many seasons. Fans would hope he gets among the runs early on in the season as that would give the franchise the start they would be looking for.