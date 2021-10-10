Dubai: Looks like things are much worse for David Warner than what meets the eye! After Sunrisers Hyderbad’s campaign came to a premature end as they became the first team to be out of the playoffs race, skipper Kane Williamson posted a team picture on his social media handle thanking the support staff and all the players.Also Read - IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Should Replace Robin Uthappa - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Big Change in CSK Playing 11 vs DC in Qualifier 1

He did not mention Warner's name and that is what seems to have hurt the Aussie, who was of the opinion that they were 'tight'.

"A tough season with plenty of lessons. Always a pleasure playing with these guys. A special mention to the team, the staff, and especially the fans," commented Williamson.

“No pic with me in there, thought we were so tight,” commented Warner on Williamson’s post.

Following SRH’s poor run in India’s leg, Warner stepped down as captain – yet things have not looked up with Williamson in command.

Reports suggest that Warner has already been approached by franchises ahead of the mega auction. The names of the teams have not been disclosed. It is likely that with Virat Kohli stepping down as RCB captain at the end of the season, Warner could be a likely contender. He has in 2016 led SRH to an IPL title, something RCB needs.

He is an IPL star. The Aussie is the 5th highest run-scorer in IPL history and has plundered a staggering 5449 runs at an average of 41.59, and a strike rate of close to 140. He also has four centuries and 50 fifties to his name.

This has been a season to forget for all SRH cricketers.