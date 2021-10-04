DC vs CSK 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL in Dubai on Monday. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the playoffs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals. After finishing at the bottom last season, Chennai Super Kings scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the MS Dhoni-led side was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Despite posting 189-4, CSK failed to defend the score as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube scripted a sensational chase to overhaul the target in 17.3 overs. It was their first defeat in the UAE and third from 12 matches this season.Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 50: Captain, Vice-Captain - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 4 Monday

Led by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have looked determined to complete the job after finishing runners-up last year. Just like CSK, Delhi too have 18 points from nine wins and three losses from their 12 games. After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi bounced back with a four-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, KKR vs SRH 2021 Scorecard: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Guide Kolkata Knight Riders to 6-wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

DC vs CSK WEATHER FORECAST

DC vs CSK Pitch Report

It’s a good wicket to bat on in the first phase and will pose a big challenge for the batters who will come out to bat in the second innings. Winning the toss and batting first is a no-brainer here. The highest score recorded so far here in the UAE leg is 185. However, the teams chasing have won the last 3 matches played here.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head

Played- 24 | Delhi won- 9 | Chennai won- 15 | No Result- 0

DC vs CSK Fantasy Team

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur.

DC vs CSK Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar.

DC vs CSK Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/C), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.