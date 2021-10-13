DC vs KKR 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Sharjah: Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Opens up on SunRisers Hyderabad Snub, Says SRH Management Didn't Give Reason For Dropping me From Captaincy

Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. If the emphasis is on momentum and peaking at the right time then KKR will definitely fancy their chances in their next outing, notwithstanding their opponents’ resources and depth in the lineup. DC, who topped the league stage with as many as 10 wins for a total of 20 points, are well aware of the task that awaits them. Also Read - Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch POR vs LXB Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

DC vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

DC vs KKR, DC vs KKR 2021, DC vs KKR 2021 scorecard, DC vs KKR 2021 prediction, DC vs KKR head to head, DC vs KKR 2021 playing 11, DC vs KKR dream11 prediction 2021, DC vs KKR 2021 squad, DC vs KKR 2021 venue, DC vs KKR Fantasy Prediction VIVO IPL 2021, IPL, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL match list 2021, IPL 2021 score, IPL Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL points table, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 today match, IPL schedule, IPL news, IPL 2021 teams, IPL 2021 stats, IPL 2021 list, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 purple cap, Best players list of DC vs KKR, VIVO IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders VIVO IPL 2021, Pitch Report, Playing 11, DC vs KKR Weather Forecast, DC vs KKR TV TiDCng, DC vs KKR 2021, DC vs KKR Preview, IPL 2021, IPL 14, Indian PreDCer League, IPL Updates, DC vs KKR head to head, DC vs KKR prediction, DC vs KKR live score, DC vs KKR live ipl score, DC vs KKR stadium 2021, DC vs KKR venue, DC vs KKR live scorecard, DC vs KKR fantasy prediction, DC vs KKR ipl 2021, DC vs KKR September 23, DC vs KKR IPL 2021, DC vs KKR 11wickets fantasy cricket, DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs KKR match prediction, IPL 2021 match schedule, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 live, IPL 2021 score, DC vs KKR dream11 prediction, DC vs KKR 2014 final, DC vs KKR pitch report, IPL 2021 DC vs KKR, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 KKR team, IPL 2021 DC team, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 today match, Kolkata Knight Riders roster, Kolkata Knight Riders team 2021, Delhi Capitals squad 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders matches, latest cricket news, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals Twitter, Delhi Capitals team 2021, Delhi Capitals next match, Delhi Capitals squad 2021, Delhi Capitals players 2021, Delhi Capitals live Streaming, Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live Streaming, Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021, DC vs KKR, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, DC vs KKR venue, DC vs KKR Prediction, DC vs KKR 2021 Venue, IPL 2021 Live, IPL 2021 time table, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 virat kohli price, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 purple cap, IPL 2021 orange cap list, IPL 2021 latest news, IPL 2021 news, IPL 2021 updated points table, latest cricket news, sports news, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2021 Live Streaming Hotstar, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard, Head-to-Head, Weather Forecast for Today Qualifier 2 in Sharjah_Screenshot

DC vs KKR 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Pays Tribute to Virat Kohli, Says You Have Had Much Bigger Impact Than You Will Ever Understand

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

DC vs KKR Pitch Report

Unlike the last edition, the Sharjah strip is a challenging one this time. The ball is gripping and facing spinners will be a huge challenge for the batters on this surface. As the game progresses, the wicket will slow down even further and the score of 160+ will be par total on this wicket. Winning the toss and batting first is still a good option.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 28 | Delhi won- 12 | Kolkata won- 15 | No Result- 1

DC vs KKR Fantasy Team

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine (vc), Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/Captain), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.