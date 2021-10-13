DC vs KKR 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

Sharjah: Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Opens up on SunRisers Hyderabad Snub, Says SRH Management Didn't Give Reason For Dropping me From Captaincy

Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. If the emphasis is on momentum and peaking at the right time then KKR will definitely fancy their chances in their next outing, notwithstanding their opponents’ resources and depth in the lineup. DC, who topped the league stage with as many as 10 wins for a total of 20 points, are well aware of the task that awaits them. Also Read - Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch POR vs LXB Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

DC vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

DC vs KKR 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Pays Tribute to Virat Kohli, Says You Have Had Much Bigger Impact Than You Will Ever Understand

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

DC vs KKR Pitch Report

Unlike the last edition, the Sharjah strip is a challenging one this time. The ball is gripping and facing spinners will be a huge challenge for the batters on this surface. As the game progresses, the wicket will slow down even further and the score of 160+ will be par total on this wicket. Winning the toss and batting first is still a good option.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 28 | Delhi won- 12 | Kolkata won- 15 | No Result- 1

DC vs KKR Fantasy Team

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine (vc), Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/Captain), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.