DC vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Delhi lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by one run and they will look to get back to winning ways. Rishabh Pant has come under the scanner for his captaincy and he will look to pull up the socks. Furthermore, Pant couldn’t accelerate at the right time against RCB and he will be a bit disappointed by the same. DC will look to come up with a collective effort in the coming matches. Also Read - IPL 2021: Use of Rashid Khan Cost SRH The Game, Reckons Brad Hogg After Chennai Beat Hyderabad

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders won their previous match against Punjab Kings as the bowlers did a fine job. Prasidh Krishna was right on the money for KKR whereas Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine had also delivered in the previous match. Furthermore, Eoin Morgan got back into form as he scored 47 to take his team over the line and it was one of the big positives for KKR. Also Read - Kane Williamson Should Replace MS Dhoni as Future CSK Captain in IPL: Pragyan Ojha Suggests

DC vs KKR Weather Forecast

DC vs KKR 2021, Live Streaming Details:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 29, Thursday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

DC vs KKR, 2021, Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad pitch hasn’t been easy to bat as it is on the slow side. In fact, the batting becomes difficult as the match progresses at the Narendra Modi Stadium and anything above 165 is a par score. There will be help for the spinners and both teams will look to come up with their best.

DC vs KKR 2021 Head to Head

Played – 27, Delhi Won – 12, KKR Won – 14, Abandoned – 1.

DC vs KKR Fantasy Tips:

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra (VC) and Kagiso Rabada.

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma/Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi.

DC vs KKR SQUADS

Delhi Capitals Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.