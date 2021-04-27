DC vs RCB VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Fresh from their victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over on Sunday night, Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a ‘battle of the equals’ at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are on eight points, with DC just above RCB in second place thanks to a better net run rate. RCB’s NRR took a dip after Sunday’s afternoon match that saw them succumb to Chennai Super Kings by 69 runs for their first loss of this season. Before the loss to CSK, RCB had won all their four matches. While their middle-order boasts of big-hitters like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, their openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli have recently struck form. Padikkal, who scored a century against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, continued his good form on Sunday although it was cut short. His departure saw RCB lose track. Also Read - IPL Match Today Report, PBKS vs KKR 2021 Scorecard: Eoin Morgan, Bowlers Shine as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Monday Blues to Get Past Punjab Kings

DC, who saw the return of Axar Patel on Sunday after the left-arm spinner recovered from a bout of Covid-19, will miss their ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who left for home after Sunday’s game since he wants to be with his family during the Covid-19 pandemic. While Ashwin said he could return later, DC doesn’t have many worries since the spin duo Amit Mishra and Patel look in form. Both did well against SRH, conceding 57 runs in their eight overs, and picking three wickets. It will be interesting to see how Kagiso Rabada & Co bowl to the likes of Maxwell and de Villiers who have played quickfire knocks. DC bowlers’ battle with these two RCB hard-hitters as well as opener Padikkal could well decide the course of the match. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021, Cricket Match Updates: Morgan, Bowlers Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Punjab Kings by 5 Wickets

DC vs RCB WEATHER FORECAST

DC vs RCB 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 27 Tuesday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

DC vs RCB Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad will once again assist the bowlers. After the first match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, it is hard to predict the wicket’s true nature, but the batsmen will be hoping that fresh conditions in Ahmedabad. It is expected that the conditions will be closer to Mumbai rather than Chennai where the going was tough for nearly everyone barring AB de Villiers.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 25 | Delhi won- 10 | Bangalore won- 14 | No Result- 1

DC vs RCB Fantasy Team

AB de Villiers (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan.

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

DC vs RCB SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed.