Delhi Capitals appointed former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League on Sunday.

In the past couple of seasons, Delhi have rejuvenated themselves and played excellent cricket under coach Ricky Ponting. Delhi have qualified for playoffs in the past two seasons and finished as runners-up in the last edition, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.

On his appointment, Ratra said, "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Ratra, who will work under Australian great Ricky Ponting, was welcomed to the DC team by its chief executive officer Vinod Bisht.

“We would like to welcome Ajay Ratra to the Delhi Capitals family,” said CEO Vinod Bisht, on the latest development. “His experience, as player and coach will be invaluable, as we look to take the franchise from strength to strength. We are excited to have him on board, and wish him all the very best for the upcoming season.”

Ratra has rich experience in the coaching department in India’s domestic cricket. Recently, he coached the Assam state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has coached the Punjab state team in the past too, and has worked as a fielding and wicket-keeping coach with the Indian women’s team during camps.

However, this will be his first stint with an IPL franchise.

Ratra made history in 2002 when he became the youngest wicketkeeper (aged 20) to score a Test hundred, and the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a century overseas.

Ratra, who is currently employed by ONGC as manager of corporate communications, played six Tests and 12 ODIs for India.

He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Amre and James Hopes.