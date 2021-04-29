Delhi Capitals have announced that they will be offering a financial help of INR 1.5 crores for Covid-19 relief. The franchise took to their social media handle to reveal the announcement on Thursday. India has been hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19 as more than 40,000 people have died in the last three weeks. Also Read - LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today Match Latest Updates: De Kock, Bowlers Star as Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets

Furthermore, more than 3,00000 Covid-19 positive cases are getting reported every day, which is a worrying sign. Thus, DC has decided to offer INR 1.5 crores to NCR based NGOs, Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation. Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 29, Thursday

The post read as, “Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation”. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Donate INR 7.5 Crores Towards Covid-19 Relief in India

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation. #DilDikhaDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/5brZ3o2NnP — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021

Delhi Capitals becomes the second IPL franchise to make a contribution towards the Covid-19 relief. Earlier, in the day Rajasthan Royals decided to donate a huge sum of INR 7.5 crores to help India battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is good to note that the franchises have taken a stand and are contributing towards the noble cause. The other six franchises are also expected to make their contributions.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins had started the initiative as he donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund earlier in the week. Subsequently, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who is on commentary duties in India, decided to donate 1 BitCoin (INR 43 lakhs) towards the Crypto Relief to help India battle the shortage of Oxygen.

These are tough times for everyone and if the players and franchise can make their respective donations, it will certainly help the country in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is currently playing their seventh match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. DC skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and he has opted to field first.