BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday said that everyone on the board is delighted to have put the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season back on track. The second leg of the IPL 2021 will resume on Sunday evening with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locking horns against each other in Dubai.Also Read - IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview

“Delighted that we have put @IPL back on track and the biggest T20 league in the world is ready to roll again. Sincere thanks to the UAE government & Emirates Cricket Board for this seamless transition,” Shah wrote on Twitter. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR's David Hussey Backs Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana to do Well in UAE

Delighted that we have put @IPL back on track and the biggest T20 league in the world is ready to roll again. Sincere thanks to the UAE government & Emirates Cricket Board for this seamless transition. @StarSportsIndia @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/CDZbyAxlB6 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 19, 2021

Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CSK vs MI IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The match will start at 7:30 PM Indian time. During the first leg of IPL 2021, MI had defeated CSK in a high-scoring match, where the defending champions Mumbai chased down the target of 219 and won the match by six wickets. IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way after the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 in April-May this year.