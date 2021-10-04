Sharjah: With a six-run win over Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore ensured they booked themselves a playoffs spot on Sunday. This is the second time in a row that the RCB has made it to the playoffs stage. The game against PBKS was not an easy one as it swung both ways before RCB managed to hold onto their nerves and secure a win. At a given point of time when the two teams last met, PBKS had cheekily made a post when they seemed to be winning.Also Read - Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul - Who Will Replace Virat Kohli as RCB Captain? Aakash Chopra Lists Options

The tweet read: "Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai (everything is very peaceful here)!" along with a picture of the RCB dugout. The tweet has now been deleted. Punjab Kings went on to win that match.

After the game on Sunday, RCB shared a video of their "dressing room chat" after the match, and before the team talk, Kohli is heard saying "Bohot shanti hai aaj (It's very peaceful today)".

Here is the video:

Virat Kohli took a dig at #PunjabKings ‘dug-out’ tweet which was tweeted earlier this year in #IPL2021 during their match against #RCB. pic.twitter.com/DFzoxAlF4P — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) October 4, 2021

“Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven’t done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly,” said Kohli in the presentation ceremony.

Kohli has been battling with an offensive approach since the resumption of IPL 2021 as he feels the batters can take more risks when the team has not lost any wicket.

“When you don’t have any wickets on the scoreboard, you can take more risks. Which myself and Dev (Padikkal) have to. 15-20 runs on this ground can be crucial. We have to plug those areas. As a side, we have had an endeavour to improve, whether in losses or wins.”