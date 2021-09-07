Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik said the squad is in a “decent space: and the players just need to gel together as a group when the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in UAE. Karthik has joined the KKR camp after a successful stint as a commentator in England. Despite appearing like a herculean task, the wicketkeeper-batsman is confident that Knight Riders can still qualify for the playoffs in the second phase of the cash-rich T20 league.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Ayesha Mukherjee Announces Divorce With Team India Cricketer on Instagram

The 36-year-old is confident that his side can win six out of their remaining seven matches and qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. The two-time former champions did not have a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they could manage just two wins from seven matches. Kolkata are languishing at the bottom half of the table as the IPL is set to resume in the UAE in a few days from now. Also Read - ENG vs IND: Jos Buttler, Jack Leach Return to England Squad For 5th Test vs India in Manchester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)



“We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It’s as simple as that. As a team that’s what we’ll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches,” Karthik told KKR website. Also Read - AB De Villiers Congratulates Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team After Oval Victory

The Eoin Morgan-led side will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR lose out on a last-four berth owing to a not-so-healthy Net Run Rate.

“Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That’s something that still gnaws at me,” Karthik said.

Karthik, who is back with KKR after a successful stint as a commentator in the UK, insisted that the team would focus on the positives and cotinue to play aggressive cricket.

“KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We’re positive and we’ve a coach who’s always infusing positivity into us,” he said.

(With Agency Inputs)