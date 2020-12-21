With not much time left for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League 2021, speculations are rife that there could be the addition of two new franchises. But, as per a report in TOI, it is believed that the Indian cricket board will stick to the eight-franchise format and invite bids for the next season in February or March, or April. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Yuvraj Singh to Sreesanth, Players to Watch Out From From Upcoming Domestic Tournament

The final call in this regard would be taken in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled for December 24 in Ahmedabad. Also Read - NZ vs Pak 2nd T20I: Sarfaraz Ahmed Should be Made Captain, Fans Demand on Twitter After New Zealand Beat Pakistan

“The BCCI could call for the bids in February or March or April – whenever they think the time is right. The adding of new franchises, say stakeholders, will also add value to the 2021 edition once it becomes a talking point. That’s the line of thought as of now,” those tracking developments told TOI. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Streaming Live Cricket Match

According to the same report, it is believed that the two new franchises will have their own share of value when the media rights tender comes.

“Two new franchises will obviously have their own share of value when the media rights tender comes along. Also, two more things: First, the central revenue pool for the 2021 season won’t be diluted, which means the franchises will be happy; Second, once again 60 matches will be held, which means lesser double-headers, so the broadcaster will be happy,” sources told TOI.

IPL 13 was a huge success in terms of viewership revenue amid the pandemic when fans could not throng to the stadiums to watch their heroes play. Defending champions Mumbai Indians retained the title by winning a record-extending fifth title by beating maiden-finalists Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

It would also be interesting to see if the cash-rich tournament returns to India or not.