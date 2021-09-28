Sharjah: Following a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan – who have played two games in three days – reckoned it is not easy to win the toss and field in the scorching heat.Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS KKR vs DC Match 41 Cricket Updates: Nitish Rana Takes Kolkata Knight Riders Home in 3 Wicket Victory Over Delhi Capitals

"Delighted. Tough playing two day games in three days. But delighted to get a couple of points. Winning toss and fielding is not an easy thing to do. Guys were more calculated today, and it came off. When the outfield is slow, if you are cagey it can come back to hurt you. Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over," said Morgan at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that KKR played in the right spirit, Morgan went on to hail coach Brendon McCullum for his ethos and mindset.

”We all played in the right spirit. And its a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. Its his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that,” Morgan added.

Meanwhile, it has been a phenomenal turnaround for KKR – who looked completely clueless in the first leg of the season. Now, they have got the better of three heavyweights and look good to make the last four. To do that, they still cannot take their foot off the peddle as they need to still win two more games. Given the good net run rate, they stand a bright chance of scraping through.

KKR will now play PBKS in October in their next match.