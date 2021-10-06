Abu Dhabi: Virat Kohli has been one of the key factors that have helped Royal Challengers Bangalore bounce back in the UAE leg after losing their first two games. Kohli hit the nets on the eve of the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and looked in sublime touch as he gave his fans a glimpse of his range. Impressed by his level of dedication during the nets, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi heaped praise on the RCB captain.Also Read - IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli & Co. Eye For a Top 2 Finish

Treat to watch – A great player always gives 100% in practice!! 👏👏 https://t.co/5sxxVaqXYw — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 5, 2021

RCB still has two games to go and would like to finish in the top two which would give them a second shot at making the final. They would dearly want it and for that to happen Kohli would be a vital cog. RCB takes on bottom-placed SRH and it could very well be that Kohli decides to rest himself given the workload he has been taking over the last three months.

There have been rumours that his equation with his teammates have soured and there have also been complaints made against him to the BCCI – which the Indian board denies. Ahead of the start of the UAE phase of the IPL, Kohli made the announcement that he would step down as India’s T20 captain after the T20 World Cup. A week later, he shocked fans again when he announced that he would not lead RCB anymore after the completion of IPL 2021.