Dubai: CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the biggest reasons for the success of the MS Dhoni-led franchise. His form with the bat at the top of the order has made a massive difference and hopes would be soaring on him ahead of the final against KKR on Friday in Dubai. Gaikwad has 603 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.35. Heading into the final, he needs 24 to go past KL Rahul (626) and claim the Orange Cap.Also Read - MS Dhoni Not Playing International Cricket, Still Better Than Eoin Morgan: Gautam Gambhir Ahead of CSK vs KKR Clash

Lavishing praise on Gaikwad, ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckoned the CSK opener could soon be in the Indian Test team as the opener as he has sound technique. He said on his YouTube channel: “Gaikwad is really rising in stature. It won’t be too long before, I think, we will see him opening at the Test level. I think he has got the technique for it.” Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Gives Motivational Speech Ahead of Game vs MS Dhoni-Led CSK in Dubai | WATCH

Hogg also reckoned it is going to be the battle of the openers when CSK takes on CSK in the final. Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday

“It’s going to be a battle between the openers. Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have been carrying CSK throughout this whole tournament. For KKR, Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have been awesome. Venkatesh Iyer has crept up the ladder of leading run-getters and he has only played in the UAE,” he added.