Dubai: The time since Rahul Tripathi deposited a rank long-hop from Ravichandran Ashwin in the stands, predictions over who will win IPL 2021 has been rife. Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday in a battle between World Cup-winning captains – MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan. Ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer confuses fans as he tweets: "A World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight."
The point is both Dhoni and Morgan are World Cup-winning captains and both CSK and KKR have New Zealand coaches. Brendon McCullum is with KKR, while Stephen Fleming coaches CSK. Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Gives Motivational Speech Ahead of Game vs MS Dhoni-Led CSK in Dubai | WATCH
With both sides studded with megastars, the final is expected to be a mouthwatering game under lights in Dubai. For KKR, the spinners would be the key, whereas for CSK, the in-form openers would hold the key.
CSK reached the final by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 while KKR beat RCB (RCB) in the Eliminator and DC in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the IPL 2021 final.