Dubai: Playing his 200th IPL game, Ravindra Jadeja made it special by taking a breathtaking catch to bring an end to Venkatesh Iyer’s knock on Friday in Dubai in the IPL final. Iyer was dismissed for 50 off 32 balls. Iyer got a reprieve when he was yet to get off the mark. He certainly made that count before Jadeja’s moment of brilliance brought an end to his good work.Also Read - LIVE CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Final And Today's Match Latest Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shardul Thakur's Double Whammy Hurts KKR in 193 Chase

It was full and outside off, Iyer looked to carve it over extra cover but instead sliced it in the air. Jadeja ran across, seemed to have it covered, but then has to sort of dive to his left to take the catch. Also Read - MS Dhoni Drops an Easy Catch; Rare Error Draws Criticism on Twitterverse During CSK vs KKR

It was a crucial moment in the match that gave CSK the breakthrough they were looking for. The KKR openers stitched a 91-run stand to give them belief. Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis Were Exceptional' - Sunil Gavaskar After CSK Post Mammoth 192/3 in Dubai

Here is how fans hailed Jadeja:

Ravindra Jadeja don’t even need a bat or a ball to make things happen. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 15, 2021

CEAT tyres make Sir Ravindra Jadeja your brand ambassador. Nobody endorses “FIRM GRIP” more than him! — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) October 15, 2021

You cannot keep Ravindra Jadeja out of the game, takes another catch. Josh Hazlewood removes Sunil Narine. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2021