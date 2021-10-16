Dubai: Chennai Super Kings ‘champion’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo touched a new milestone in his illustrious T20 career as CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the summit clash of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Friday. With Chennai’s convincing victory in the final, Bravo edged out West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard to lift his 16th T20 title. Before the IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR – Bravo and Pollard were tied at 15 titles each (in T20 cricket). Bravo played a crucial role for MS Dhoni’s side who put behind a horror run in IPL 2020 to reign supreme in the UAE the following year.Also Read - CSK Captain MS Dhoni Sheds Light on His IPL Future, Plays it in Hands of BCCI

Bravo, who played a crucial role for MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL 2021, led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the Caribbean Premier League title in 2021. Courtesy that win, the 38-year-old Bravo had equalled Pollard’s tally of 15 T20 titles. CSK had put behind a disastrous 2020 season to reign supreme in the UAE the following year. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Heaps Praise on Kolkata Knight Riders' Comeback in UAE Leg, Says KKR Deserve to Win This Year's Tournament



“That’s the first thing I’m going to do when I turn on my phone – let Kieron Pollard know this is the 16th. He has some catching up to do,” Bravo took a dig at Pollard during the post-match presentation ceremony. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Highlights and Updates: Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur Shine as Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Lift Fourth IPL Trophy

For Chennai, experienced opener Faf du Plessis played a brilliant knock of 86 off 59 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes, to help CSK post 192 for 3 after they were put to bat first. In response, Kolkata could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hitting 51 and 50 respectively.

“Don’t get nervous (coming into a final). Have had a good performance in different phases of the tournament. Faf and Ruturaj standout for us. To have these two guys scoring over 500 runs together. Experience beats youth any day. Going to change the name from Mr Champion to Sir Champion,” said Bravo after the game.

Meanwhile, Bravo has won 16 T20 titles followed by Pollard at second spot with 15. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, who has won 12 T20 titles, is third on the list. India’s Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain, is at the 4th position with 10 titles, including the 5 IPL trophies. Lasith Malinga is at the 5th spot with 9 T20 trophies.

Ravindra Jadeja on his part said: “That catch of Venkatesh Iyer changed it for us. Mr DJ Bravo is going to entertain us all night. It’s time for him to change his name from ‘Champion’ to ‘Sir Champion’.”