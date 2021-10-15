Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders with two wins from seven games were almost on the brink of getting knocked out, now, they are in the final and would take on the might of MS Dhoni’s CSK – life has turned for them and that is what the coach Brendon McCullum told his players ahead of the summit clash.Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday

He said that players that there is nothing to lose and that is what makes them dangerous. He told the players to imagine the kind of stories they would have to tell others if they won the coveted title. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Challenges Rishabh Pant; Says Have Not Got a Wicketkeeper Like MS Dhoni | WATCH

While McCullum was speaking, the players stood in a circle hearing him. The social media handle of KKR posted the clip and captioned it as: “Tonight’s our tryst with destiny.” Also Read - IPL Final: MS Dhoni vs Sunil Narine to Varun Chakravarthy vs Faf du Plessis; CSK vs KKR Player Battles to Watch Out For

KKR would rely heavily on their spinners who are in brilliant form, while CSK would bank on their in-form openers. If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on ‘Dussera’ day but in terms of trophies, there isn’t much of a difference.

CSK have three titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals under the mercurial Gautam Gambhir. No team has mastered the art of reaching finals like Dhoni’s CSK. But KKR will definitely be in the hunt since they won one of the most exciting high-scoring summit clash back in 2012 where they chased a target of 190 with two balls to spare.