DELHI: The countdown has begun for the highly-awaited IPL 2021 final between two cricketing powerhouses – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders who will take the field in a couple of hours at the Dubai International Stadium. As debates and predictions starting to get amped up, former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday backed MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to lift their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy by beating Kolkata in the title showdown. Vaughan also predicted Ravindra Jadeja as the Player of the Match in the final.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 FINAL CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score And Today's Match Latest Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Eye Fourth Title Against Two-Time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK will square off against KKR in the IPL 2021 final later on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Vaughan has been closely following the 14th edition of cash-rich T20 league and constantly making predictions on his official Twitter handle. “As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final,” tweeted Vaughan. Also Read - IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR Head to Head, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders FINAL- Probable Playing 11s, Prediction, Pitch Report For T20 at Dubai International Stadium

The IPL 2021 has been played in two parts this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and after a long wait, the final is finally here. The summit clash will see MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings clash with Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni’s men reach the finals.

As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021



Dhoni might have managed to score just 114 runs from 15 matches this season, but he rose like a phoenix when the team needed him most and his best knock came in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals. He scored 18 runs from six balls, rolling back time, giving fans a perfect nostalgia trip as the Chennai franchise roared into the final. His innings even got Virat Kohli to label Dhoni as the “greatest finisher ever”.

Moving to KKR, Eoin Morgan’s side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer’s inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season.