Dubai: It is not every day that you see MS Dhoni drop an easy catch. He did the unexpected during the IPL final on Friday in Dubai against KKR. CSK captain Dhoni dropped the catch of Venkatesh Iyer when the KKR opener was yet to get off the mark. Time will tell how costly the miss turns out to be. It was a quick, fast bouncer from Josh Hazlewood which Iyer knicked. It seemed like the ball was a little higher than Dhoni expected.Also Read - LIVE CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Final And Today's Match Latest Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill Off to Solid Start in 193 Chase
Earlier in the game, Faf du Plessis was given a lifeline when Dinesh Karthik missed a stumping. The CSK opener went on to hurt KKR as he smashed a brilliant 86 off 59 balls.