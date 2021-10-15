Dubai: It is not every day that you see MS Dhoni drop an easy catch. He did the unexpected during the IPL final on Friday in Dubai against KKR. CSK captain Dhoni dropped the catch of Venkatesh Iyer when the KKR opener was yet to get off the mark. Time will tell how costly the miss turns out to be. It was a quick, fast bouncer from Josh Hazlewood which Iyer knicked. It seemed like the ball was a little higher than Dhoni expected.Also Read - LIVE CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Final And Today's Match Latest Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill Off to Solid Start in 193 Chase

You are losing this, #MSDhoni . That dropped catch is going to haunt for a long time#cskvskkr2021 — Storyteller 🇮🇳 (@betaal56) October 15, 2021

@IPL when @DineshKarthik drops a catch hue and cry is there among commentary but when @msdhoni does the same all have glue on there mouth very strange — sureshmakroo (@sureshmakroo) October 15, 2021

Every run on Iyers bat is counting on @msdhoni alanti catch ela vadilesav anna😭😭😭#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/cyOsM0W1nN — DhoniStan🦁 (@MSCult7) October 15, 2021

Earlier in the game, Faf du Plessis was given a lifeline when Dinesh Karthik missed a stumping. The CSK opener went on to hurt KKR as he smashed a brilliant 86 off 59 balls.