Dubai: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. At 40, he showed he still has the Midas touch as he led CSK to their fourth IPL title on Friday against KKR in Dubai. Despite the CSK win, a Dhoni fangirl in the stands stole the show. She was holding a placard that stated that she has travelled all the way from Chennai to Dubai to see CSK win. Sure, Dhoni has kept her request. In the banner, it is also written, "Mahi Tum Jahan, Main Wahan".
Chennai won the match by 27 runs. Dhoni came up with the goods in his record 300th game for CSK.