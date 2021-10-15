Dubai: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. At 40, he showed he still has the Midas touch as he led CSK to their fourth IPL title on Friday against KKR in Dubai. Despite the CSK win, a Dhoni fangirl in the stands stole the show. She was holding a placard that stated that she has travelled all the way from Chennai to Dubai to see CSK win. Sure, Dhoni has kept her request. In the banner, it is also written, “Mahi Tum Jahan, Main Wahan”.Also Read - LIVE CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Final And Today's Match Latest Updates: Captain Morgan Departs as Kolkata Knight Riders Continue to Crumble in 193 Chase Against Chennai Super Kings

A fan travelled to Dubai from Chennai for MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/kw5Ofc2VpZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2021

I AM ALREADY IN THE EMO ZONE JUST LIKE THIS FAN IN THE AUDIENCE.

ABSOLUTE TRUTH. @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Lh8xxzg8C0 — Nikita Bisht (@NikitaB03691246) October 15, 2021

Chennai won the match by 27 runs. Dhoni came up with the goods in his record 300th game for CSK.