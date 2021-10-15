Dubai: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis lived up to the billing as they put on a 61-run stand for the opening wicket against KKR in the IPL final on Friday in Dubai. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Gaikwad and du Plessis for playing brilliantly in the powerplay and setting up the platform for a mammoth score of 192 for three.Also Read - LIVE CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Final And Today's Match Latest Updates: Faf du Plessis Powers Chennai Super Kings to 192/3 Against Kolkata Knight Riders

"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis were exceptional. They gave the ideal start for the CSK side in the powerplay and that could make all the difference. The best part was that they did not play rash shots in the powerplay and yet got the runs. One has to admit that the KKR bowlers were not up to the mark," Gavaskar said on Star Sports during the innings break.