England's sensational batsman Tom Banton has dropped hints of skipping 2021 season of Indian Premier League. Banton, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, was released by the franchise ahead of the 2021 mini-auction.

Banton joined KKR for a base price of INR 2 crore but he failed to get enough matches in his debut season. He played 2 games and scored just 18 runs.

The 22-year-old said that he loved watching IPL as a kid but at this stage of his career, he needs to be playing cricket rather than warming bench.

“Growing up as a kid the IPL was a tournament that I absolutely loved watching. But I feel like I’m at a stage now where I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on the bench,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Banton opened up his heart and said that the last year taught him a bit after being sat on the sidelines in the major franchise tournaments.

“The last year has taught me quite a bit, obviously all these tournaments are great but a lot of them I’ve been sat on the sidelines and not really doing a huge amount. I miss batting and playing cricket if I’m being honest,” he added.

However, Banton said he has not made a final decision about it and is thinking of playing red-ball games for Somerset in England as his ambition is to play Test cricket in future.

“I feel at this point in my career it’s probably best if I play a few red-ball games for Somerset and get back into that because I do miss playing red-ball cricket and my ambition is still to play Test cricket,” he said.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I still haven’t decided yet, but I’m just going to speak to a few people and try to decide from there.”

The 2021 IPL Auction is going to take place in Chennai on February 18.