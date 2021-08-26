Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday announced replacements in their respective squads ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021 in the UAE on September 19.Also Read - IPL 2021: Pandya Brothers Join Mumbai Indians Camp in UAE

Royal Challengers have brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa, according to the media release by the IPL. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of seven wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I. Also Read - IPL 2021: Tabraiz Shamsi Joins Rajasthan Royals as Andrew Tye Pulls Out of UAE Leg

Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson, and Tim David for New Zealand’s Finn Allen. Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB Sign George Garton as Replacement For Australian Pacer Kane Richardson

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England’s Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and two half-centuries and has a strike rate of 149.70. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Royals’ squad, the statement read.

Punjab Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia’s 2021 T20I World Cup squad. Punjab have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.

Knight Riders have brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia’s Pat Cummins, it added.