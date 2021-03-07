The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021. The cash-rich league will be held in six cities across India – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Also Read - IPL 2021 Date And Schedule: T20 Tournament to Start From April 9, Final to be Played on May 30 - Report

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨 The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. More details here – https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

” The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” BCCI stated in the press release.

