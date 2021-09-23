Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin was off-colour against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday as he went wicketless. He conceded 22 runs in 2.5 overs. Hailing Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the world, former India player Gautam Gambhir, who has seen the Tamil Nadi-born grow from close quarters, reckoned the senior spinner should stick to off-spin and not experiment too much as that signature delivery of his has made him successful.Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Extended Net Session Ahead of RCB vs CSK; Coach Mike Hesson Says 'He's Desperate to do Well'

"He is currently the best off-spinner in the world but he didn't bowl off-spin at all. It is necessary for him to first understand that he is an off-spinner. It was an ideal situation for him where the opposition was three or four down," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"There is no doubt that you have not played cricket for a long time, you didn't play the four Tests and the match pressure is completely different, whichever format it might be, you should have bowled your traditional off-spin until you were hit for a six," he added.

Capitals produced top-notch performance in their first match of the second phase of this year’s IPL to eke out the easy win in 17.5 overs in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target.

It was only possible after fast furious Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported by Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Last edition’s runners-up are now well and truly in contention for clinching a play-off berth with 14 points from nine games while SRH with two points are all but out of the competition.