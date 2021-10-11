Dubai: After facing flak for over a month, MS Dhoni changed the mood in a matter of six balls – that is all it took! Dhoni’s six-ball 18* cameo in a crunch situation once again reinstated his status as the ‘best finisher’. After Chennai fought hard to make the final, ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on the CSK skipper. Gambhir praised Dhoni for persisting with Robin Uthappa at No 3 while having the option of Moeen Ali.Also Read - IPL 2021 Playoffs: Shakib-al-Hasan May Miss RCB vs KKR Eliminator in Sharjah For National Duty - Report

Gambhir, while speaking on ESPNCricinfo said: "Credit goes to Dhoni for sending Utthapa to no.3. He also had the option of sending Moeen Ali ahead of him. But the good thing is that he persisted with him. Uthappa has always liked pace on the ball and enjoys batting higher up the order."

Uthappa played a crucial knock to set lay the platform for the chase with a brilliant 44-ball 63. His knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

After the win, Dhoni explained why Uthappa was sent in at No 3. Dhoni said: “He (Uthappa) is somebody who likes to bat up the order. Mo has done very well for us at 3. So we have left it open. Whoever gets out, one of you will bat at 3. We have just left it to god how we decide that (smiles). We have to (leave it to god) because we can’t decide. Depends on which opener gets out against which opposition we are playing.”

Man of the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, also praised Uthappa and said: “Robin batted really well, he took on the bowlers and it got a little bit easier for me to stay till the end and bat throughout the innings.”

Chennai would now wait for the franchise that would play them in the final. The teams in the fray are KKR, RCB and DC.