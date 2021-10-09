Dubai: Following the seven-wicket win on Friday, Virat Kohli-led RCB got some confidence on their side ahead of the big playoffs clash against KKR. AB de Villiers, who has faced criticism this season for his poor performances, was hailed by former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir reckoned RCB took the right call of promoting de Villiers at No 4 as it gave him more time in the middle ahead of the playoffs.Also Read - IPL 2021: When Will Hardik Pandya Bowl Again? Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals

Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo: "One good thing was the RCB promoted AB de Villiers to bat at 4. Most probably they wanted him to spend some time in the middle before the play-offs. Yes, he didn't score enough runs for the side but at least he spent some time in the middle against a quality bowling line-up."

Gambhir hailed Glenn Maxwell for continuing his good work at No 5 and reckoned if the openers start firing, RCB will look more dangerous. He added: "Maxwell continuing his great form at number 5 is a great sign for RCB. And if the openers start clicking and begin to give their side those starts, the RCB is going to be more dangerous."