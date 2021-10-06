Sharjah: Mumbai Indians star allrounder Hardik Pandya not bowling in recent times has been a spot of bother for defending champions Mumbai Indians. Hardik bowling gives any side the balance. The star allrounder, who has just resumed playing competitive cricket after an injury, is a part of the Indian T20 World Cup squad.Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma on KKR Playing Before MI in Playoffs Race After Win Over RR

Calling him a one-format player, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir was not impressed with Hardik. He also went on to question the BCCI selectors for picking him in the T20 World Cup squad despite lack of match practice. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan Reveals Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Supported Him During Poor Form After Fifty vs Rajasthan Royals

Gautam Gambhir, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, explained the problem with the situation. Gambhir said: “The biggest upset in this batting lineup is Hardik Pandya. He hasn’t played any cricket, he is just a one-format player for me now. He only plays white-ball cricket and hasn’t delivered this year and he’s got into the T20 World Cup side when he hasn’t bowled either. So that’s a huge surprise.” Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians Jump to Fifth Spot, Keep Play-Off Hopes Alive; KL Rahul Holds Orange Cap

Gambhir added: “Selectors will probably have to answer this whether he’s actually going to bowl four overs in the World Cup and if he decides to do that, does he have those overs under him? If he decides to bowl in the World Cup he has to start bowling from now on, Whether it’s one or two overs per game so that he can… deliver during the World Cup where India will be looking to win.”

On Tuesday, Hardik did not bowl or bat against Rajasthan Royals as Mumbai Indians won the match by eight wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive. They will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final group match and it will be a must-win game for them. The match is scheduled to take place on October 8 (Friday).