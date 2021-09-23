Dubai: Delhi Capitals continued from where they left off in India as they registered an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in Dubai. DC captain Rishabh Pant said that he is happy that the side has started this phase with a win. Adding further, Pant said that the side has been focussing on the process and giving 100 per cent.Also Read - Mike Atherton Slams ECB's Decision to Cancel Pakistan Tour But Allow Players to Participate in IPL

"We discussed that we had a good first phase, and we are happy to start the second phase this way. We said the same thing about focusing on the process and giving it 100% every day," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Happy with the way the bowlers restricted the Hyderabad side to under 140, Pant said he is his fast bowlers have been an asset for the side.

“It’s a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they’re great assets to have,” Pant added.

Capitals produced top-notch performance in their first match of the second phase of this year’s IPL to eke out the easy win in 17.5 overs in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target.

It was only possible after fast-furious Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported by Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Last edition’s runners-up are now well and truly in contention for clinching a play-off berth with 14 points from nine games while SRH with two points is all but out of the competition.