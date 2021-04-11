At the age of 40, Harbhajan Singh’s IPL journey continues. The ex-CSK spinner has got his maiden KKR cap for the match against SRH on Sunday in Chennai. Harbhajan – who missed IPL last year – was released at the auction by CSK. He was picked up by KKR at his base price. Also Read - Raina Feels CSK Were 15-20 Runs Short Against Capitals

Harbhajan has not played cricket for the last two years. His last appearance was for CSK in the IPL 2019 Final against Mumbai Indians on May 12, 2019, 699 days ago. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia Are Capable of Being Outstanding Performers at International Stage, Says Kumar Sangakkara

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy



Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma