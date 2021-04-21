Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel retained the Purple Cap with Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan and Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar both ending up with a wicket less than him after their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also Read - MS Dhoni's Parents Test Positive For Covid-19, Admitted to Ranchi Hospital

Harshal holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets while Avesh is tied with Chahar with eight wickets. Avesh remains ahead of Chahar on the standings on the basis of his superior economy rate of 7.35 compared to the latter’s 7.37. Chahar’s team mate Trent Boult rounds off the top four with six wickets. Also Read - Kieron Pollard Almost Does a Ravichandran Ashwin, Gives Mankad Warning to Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan During IPL Game | WATCH VIDEO

Fast bowler Avesh recorded figures of 2/15 in DC’s six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Chahar, meanwhile, took only wicket, albeit an important one in the form of DC’s top scorer on the night and current Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Match 14 in Chennai, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss Time, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Amit Mishra got his first wicket of the season when he dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday. He went on to take four wickets in the match, thus leading DC’s efforts in restricting MI to 137/9. DC chased down the total comfortably, with six wickets and five balls to spare.